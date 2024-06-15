MELD (MELD) Price Tops $0.0111 on Top Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, MELD has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. MELD has a total market capitalization of $42.27 million and approximately $678,936.39 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MELD

MELD’s genesis date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,809,295,227 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01145373 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $552,751.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

