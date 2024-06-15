Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Mereo BioPharma Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MREO. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,877 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,676,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 634,090 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,949,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,215,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 177,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

