Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MREO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

MREO opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,877 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,676,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 634,090 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth $16,949,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,215,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 177,030 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

