Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance

MREO opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.41.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mereo BioPharma Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mereo BioPharma Group

In related news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,215,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 177,030 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,676,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 634,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.