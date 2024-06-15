Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,603,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,243,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,607,878. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.42 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,528 shares of company stock worth $215,768,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on META. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.41.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

