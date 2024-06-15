Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.34. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 60,000 shares trading hands.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.

