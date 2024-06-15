Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 121,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Mistras Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Mistras Group stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,323. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $249.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $184.44 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Mistras Group by 157.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in Mistras Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Further Reading

