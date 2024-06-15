Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $179.00 at Oppenheimer

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $163.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRNA. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Moderna has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moderna will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at $156,085,029.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,255 shares of company stock worth $55,309,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 6,528.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

