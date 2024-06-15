Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Short Interest Up 20.9% in May

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $307.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,620. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $273.58 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.26.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

