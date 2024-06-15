Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $80,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $720,502,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,594 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,532,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,850,000 after acquiring an additional 229,831 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 32,275.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,489,000 after acquiring an additional 220,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $408.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $417.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $394.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

