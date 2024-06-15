Moonbeam Market Capitalization Hits $223.82 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $223.82 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00045730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,123,273,064 coins and its circulating supply is 880,460,495 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

