Moonbeam Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.90 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $221.18 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00045373 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013775 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000837 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,123,346,678 coins and its circulating supply is 880,509,361 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

