Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Trading Down 2.4%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 153.20 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 153.20 ($1.95). 161,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 735,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($2.00).

Moonpig Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £523.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,524.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.97.

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

