Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,372,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,395,000 after buying an additional 3,460,792 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after buying an additional 1,552,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after buying an additional 1,212,642 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

