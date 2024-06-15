Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $862.64

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 862.64 ($10.98) and traded as high as GBX 866 ($11.03). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 856 ($10.90), with a volume of 188,176 shares changing hands.

Murray Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 863.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 843.24. The stock has a market cap of £912.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1,183.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is 5,694.44%.

Insider Activity at Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Angus Franklin bought 1,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 865 ($11.01) per share, for a total transaction of £15,898.70 ($20,245.38). 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

