Nano Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.07 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $142.18 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001612 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,187.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.43 or 0.00648812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.07 or 0.00119466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00038662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.00265843 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00042602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00075145 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

