NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Up 156.1% in May

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 156.1% from the May 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NanoVibronix stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.75% of NanoVibronix as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NanoVibronix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAOV remained flat at $0.82 during midday trading on Friday. 18,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,243. NanoVibronix has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix ( NASDAQ:NAOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 112.35%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.