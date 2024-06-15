NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Trading Down 2.2%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.70. 32,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 65,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52. The company has a market cap of C$457.23 million, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.31.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). NanoXplore had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of C$33.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

