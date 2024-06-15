National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.00

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 67784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.
National Australia Bank Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.
National Australia Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
National Australia Bank Company Profile
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
