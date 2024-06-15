National Bankshares Analysts Give Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) a C$9.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FVI. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.48. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.56 and a 12-month high of C$8.68.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$303.26 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.5029656 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total value of C$200,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$200,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,516 shares of company stock valued at $634,632. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

