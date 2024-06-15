National Bankshares Lowers Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) to Tender

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$9.00.

CPLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copperleaf Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.17.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

About Copperleaf Technologies

Shares of TSE CPLF opened at C$11.84 on Wednesday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 52-week low of C$4.94 and a 52-week high of C$11.95. The stock has a market cap of C$879.12 million, a PE ratio of -32.89, a PEG ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.94.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

