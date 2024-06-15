NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $5.60 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.09 billion and $164.30 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.60 or 0.00008471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00045398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00013743 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,195,786,864 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,588,652 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,195,693,367 with 1,088,418,656 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.59798989 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 421 active market(s) with $307,498,669.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

