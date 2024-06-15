Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.83.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QRVO

Qorvo Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $112.38 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $121.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -153.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $472,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.