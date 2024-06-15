Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLOB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $159.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Globant has a 12 month low of $151.68 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.56.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Globant by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,336,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $673,693,000 after acquiring an additional 213,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Globant by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,485,000 after buying an additional 49,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Globant by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,323,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $315,052,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,659,000 after buying an additional 714,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Globant by 16.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 734,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,317,000 after buying an additional 102,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

