Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 3,916 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Rush Island Management LP lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,536,000 after acquiring an additional 668,986 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,619,000 after purchasing an additional 260,154 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 60.9% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,538,000 after acquiring an additional 524,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,251,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,317 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

In other news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Saturday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %

SIX traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $28.91. 1,606,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,808. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

