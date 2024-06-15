Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 54,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $26.56 on Friday, reaching $844.54. 6,598,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,620,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $838.49 and a 200 day moving average of $700.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.08 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

