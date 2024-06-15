Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 505.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,191. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

