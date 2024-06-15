Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $53,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in AON were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,519,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after buying an additional 179,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,094,000 after buying an additional 55,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,949. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.66 and its 200 day moving average is $304.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.