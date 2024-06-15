Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $118,000 in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,116. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEE. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

