Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $43,000 in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 321,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $520,087.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

RUSHA stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 272,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,108. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.17%.

About Rush Enterprises

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.