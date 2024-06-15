Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $80,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Altria Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 100,380 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $628,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.32. 10,651,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,216,503. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

