Neo Ivy Capital Management Lowers Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $2,831,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in DaVita by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in DaVita by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,811. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

