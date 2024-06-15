Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $80,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Whirlpool by 4.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,253,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.80. 1,200,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,309. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $160.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

