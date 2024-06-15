Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $86,000 Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,156,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,839 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 54,353 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,319 shares of company stock worth $1,312,938 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.6 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. 4,570,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

