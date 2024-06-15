Nervos Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.02 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $571.28 million and approximately $14.02 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,048.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.29 or 0.00648441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00120610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00038265 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00263873 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00042132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00074180 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,044,747,120 coins and its circulating supply is 44,361,475,055 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

