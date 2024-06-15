Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches Market Cap of $586.45 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $586.45 million and $16.42 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,227.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.68 or 0.00651809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00118870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00038444 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.00258516 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00075059 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,043,554,666 coins and its circulating supply is 44,358,890,554 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.