Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in May

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Net One Systems Price Performance
Net One Systems stock remained flat at $13.64 during midday trading on Friday. Net One Systems has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64.
Net One Systems Company Profile
