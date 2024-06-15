Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in May

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Net One Systems Price Performance

Net One Systems stock remained flat at $13.64 during midday trading on Friday. Net One Systems has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64.

Net One Systems Company Profile

Featured Articles

Net One Systems Co, Ltd. provides information platform solutions and services in Japan. The company offers information and communications technology, and virtual desktop infrastructure solutions. It also provides telecommunication networks, such as carrier Ethernet, IP/MPLS networks, mobile network infrastructure, and SDN/NFV for telecom operators; and installation planning, operational support, and computer network system optimization.

