NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $145.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Shares of NTAP opened at $126.17 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock worth $1,828,830 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,006 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 114.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in NetApp by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

