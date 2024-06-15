NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Up 22.5% in May

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 0.8 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NURO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. 3,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.16. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 151.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Featured Articles

