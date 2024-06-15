NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Performance
NeuroSense Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.65.
About NeuroSense Therapeutics
