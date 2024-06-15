New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.30

New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.30 and traded as low as C$2.12. New Commerce Split Fund shares last traded at C$2.16, with a volume of 3,900 shares.

New Commerce Split Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30.

About New Commerce Split Fund

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

