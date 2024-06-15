NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Trading Up 7.2%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 7,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 26,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded NextSource Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
