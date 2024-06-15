Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.78

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 232916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Nissan Motor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

