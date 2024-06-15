NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.56.

NMIH stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.64.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,624.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,920 shares of company stock valued at $181,258 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 24,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

