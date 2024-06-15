North Midland Construction (LON:NMD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $530.00

North Midland Construction PLC (LON:NMD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 530 ($6.75) and traded as low as GBX 530 ($6.75). North Midland Construction shares last traded at GBX 530 ($6.75), with a volume of 12,730 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 530 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 530.

North Midland Construction PLC engages in the civil, building and mechanical, and electrical engineering businesses in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division specializes in the construction of new build and refurbishment projects, social housing, student accommodation facilities, and health and primary care centers.

