Northwest Bank & Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,558 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.9% of Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.13. 11,330,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,730,886. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.13. The company has a market capitalization of $379.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

