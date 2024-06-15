Northwest Bank & Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,910,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,537. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
