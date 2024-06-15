Northwest Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 21,022 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,188,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,853. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

