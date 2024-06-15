Northwest Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 7,942 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. International Business Machines comprises about 1.2% of Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $155.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $199.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.