Northwest Bank & Trust Co Takes $162,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after purchasing an additional 505,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,325,000 after acquiring an additional 213,522 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,173,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,491,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,795,000 after acquiring an additional 55,131 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT remained flat at $49.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 949,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

